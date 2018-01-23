Tesla drivers charging up at Miriam Vale

NO PROBLEM: CQ Tesla enthusiast Sylvia Wilson with 'Bluey', her Tesla S75.

NO PROBLEM: CQ Tesla enthusiast Sylvia Wilson with 'Bluey', her Tesla S75. Contributed

IT MIGHT not have been as busy as the average petrol station over the holidays, but the EV charging station at Miriam Vale has been well received by electric car enthusiasts.

The charging station, part of the Queensland Government's $3-million "electric highway" initiative, was installed in December and was used 10 times up until January 19.

Eight of those uses occurred over the busy holiday period between December 21 and January 3.

Sylvia Wilson, who manages the Central Queensland Tesla Interest Page on Facebook, used the Miriam Vale station just before Christmas.

"(The Miriam Vale and Childers stations are) very convenient, good locations. Easy," Ms Wilson said.

FILL 'ER UP: Sylvia Wilson recharges her S75 at Miriam Vale. Contributed

Tesla drivers need to use a special adaptor to use the 18 charging stations that make up the Queensland project, located from as far north as Cairns down to Toowoomba and Coolangatta.

But Ms Wilson said that was hardly an issue at all.

"I have the adaptor in the car at all times," she said.

"I have had my Tesla S75 for 15 months now and living in Central Queensland is no problem for me.

"I haven't been to a petrol station since I got the car."

Her car is usually charged at home, so it's always set to go - meaning the only time planning is required is when she travels long distances.

But even then she said her choices were not limited to the stations provided by the State Government.

"All electric car owners use an app called PlugShare which shows hundreds of places you can charge in Australia," she said.

"People are so used to doing long trips with just 10 minutes at the bowser. It makes them impatient, but once they drive an electric car they will be hooked."

MIRIAM VALE STATS