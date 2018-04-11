Scoot in and give a bloody donation

IT'S possibly one of the strangest mascots ever seen on Gladstone's streets and it's got a simple message: Give Blood.

According to Kerry Myer of the Red Cross, the volunteer mobile mascot is slightly crazy, but it's definitely getting the message out to the community.

"The amount of donors that have come in because they saw the guy on the trike has been great," she said.

The Red Cross is currently running a Tertiary Education Blood Challenge.

Barry Lynch, the Red Cross Blood Service community co-ordinator said it's the first time the event has been run.

"Over 80 tertiary institutions around the country are involved and we expect competition in the inaugural Tertiary Blood Challenge to be fierce," he said.

Mr Lynch recently visited CQUniversity orientation week events in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

"We had 30 new donors sign up from those visits," he said.

One keen volunteer from the CQU Marina Campus was Matt Lennon, who decided to use his electric trike to advertise the event.

"Kerry is always hassling me to give blood and when the Tertiary Challenge came up I got on board," he said.

But Matt decided to go one step further.

DC Tri, the makers of my trike, have teamed up with local Red Cross and I've been riding round town on my trike with the Red Cross flag.

According to Kerry, things are looking up.

"We've got a really loyal donor base in Gladstone and our regulars have stepped up lately, but Matt and his trike have certainly helped raise our profile," she said.

Residents can also give blood by simply booking an appointment by phone on 131495.

Regular and potential blood donors can also book online on the Red Cross website.

"Our donors are pretty tech savvy and they prefer to book online," Kerry said.

Schools wishing to take part in the Tertiary Education Blood Challenge can also register on the site.

If you aren't a member of Red25, simply:

Join your institution's Red25 group.

Book a blood donation appointment between March 12 and June 3 online or by calling 13 14 95.

Give blood to have your donation automatically added to your group's tally.

Track your group's results online during the challenge.