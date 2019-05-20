Terry finds miracle cure for ailments in the mud

WARRIOR: Terry White, 72, was one of the oldest competitors.

ONE of the oldest competitors on the Coast took on some of the fittest athletes around the country in a test of mental and physical strength.

Terry White was one of more than 7000 to take on the 16km Tough Mudder Classic over the weekend.

The 72-year-old said he made it through the 25 gruelling obstacles and finished it with a lot of effort.

"I'm actually walking around okay today (Sunday), with just a few twinges," he said.

Three years ago, Mr White was your typical couch potato who let the days go by with a beer in one hand and a meat pie in the other.

He was constantly facing health issues including gout, arthritis, a big lump on his ear and felt pretty crappy.

HARD SLOG: Tough Mudder tested more than 7500 entrants at Woodford over the weekend. Mathew Farrell

When his daughter finally spoke up he decided to turn his life around, got on a diet, meditated and had a goal to compete in the Tough Mudder Classic.

This year Mr White, from Beerwah, took on his third competition with one of his daughters and said it had changed his life for the better.

"I don't have gout any more, my arthritis is nearly gone and my blood pressure is under control," he said.

"No pills, no surgery. It couldn't get any better could it?"

Mr White wanted to encourage the young and not so young to get their bodies moving and look after their health.

"You don't have to do a Tough Mudder event, but one thing in your old age or any age is to exercise," he said.

"12 minutes a day, two or three days a week is going to make so much difference.

"I think it would make a huge difference in people's lives. Look at me, I just don't talk about it, I do it, I'm the proof."

Mr White said exercise was great for mental health and he was in a far better frame of mind than three years prior.

The 2019 South East Queensland Classic was held at Woodford over the weekend and saw thousands from as young as 14 compete in the 16km and 5km courses.

Mudders got down and dirty as they raced through the 25 obstacles, including eight that had never been seen before.

It was a test of mental and physical abilities as teams and singles helped each other reach the finish line.

"It's just one of those great things to do," Mr White said.

"The toughest part was going up the banks, they are pretty steep, not vertical but you have to crawl up them.

"You feel like pulling out about 100 times but you just keep going and all of a sudden your finished."

Tough Mudder spokesman Paul Mudge said it was great to see so many people getting involved.

"We were thrilled more than 7,500 Mudders from all across Queensland (and internationally) join us on Saturday and Sunday, tackling both the Classic and 5km events," he said.

"With eight new obstacles, a reduced age limit to allow those 14 years to join in, and perfect sunny weather, we welcomed many first time Mudders to Mudder Nation."