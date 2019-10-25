Territory’s homegrown talent recognised

Miranda Tapsell is up for a swag of awards alongside Baykali Ganambarr and Magnolia Maymuru in Australia's most prestigious film and television awards.

The three actors all hail from, or grew up in Arnhem Land and it is the first time any of them have been nominated for an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award.

Tapsell, who is a regular on Aussie screens has been nominated as the best lead actor for her role in Top End Wedding which she also wrote.

Miranda Tapsell grew up in Kakadu National Park. Picture: Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis

She has also been nominated for her guest role Get Krack!n in the Best Performance in a Television Comedy category.

On receiving the award nominations Tapsell took to social media to share her delight in the news.

"Four years ago, when @joshuatylerpictures and I came up with the idea to make a movie in the NT and Tiwi Islands, it was my wildest dreams for it firstly to get made, but secondly for it to be nominated for an @aacta," she said.

"So thrilled that our deadly little movie @topendweddingmovie is nominated for Best Film and I am also very thankful to get a Best Lead actor nod for the film.

"Thank you to the Australian's who went out in droves to watch the movie, it's days like these we dream of."

She said the nominations had made her dreams come true.

"If you had told me when I was a little girl growing up in Kakadu National Park that all this would happen, I would never have believed you. Dreams really do come true," she said.

Ganambarr and Maymuru both starred in The Nightingale film, which in it own right has been nominated for 15 awards. Ganambarr will go up against the likes of Hugo Weaving and Timothée Chalamet for the Best Lead Actor gong.

Maymuru, who took Australia by storm several years ago when she was a finalist at the Miss World Australia competition after being spotted by a model scout while withdrawing money at a Darwin ATM, will go up against four other actors for the Best Supporting actor award. The awards will be presents in Sydney on Wednesday December 4.