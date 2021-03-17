Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
court
court
News

Terrifying way man was allegedly woken up

by Lea Emery
17th Mar 2021 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN alleged to have links to a Gold Coast bikie gang has been accused of punching and kicking a man in his sleep before forcing him to go to another home.

Bowie Sheng Papa appeared briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to multiple charges including robbery, torture, extortion and assault occasioning bodily harm.

It will be alleged Papa and another man went into the Cypress Ave, Surfers Paradise home about 1pm on March 9 and assaulted a 38-year-old man while he slept.

Bowie Sheng Papa. Picture: Jerad Williams
Bowie Sheng Papa. Picture: Jerad Williams

The pair allegedly made threats to him before repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head.

It will be alleged that Papa and the other man then forced the 38-year-old to go to another home in Surfers Paradise where he was also assaulted.

Defence lawyer Ethel Ndombi, of Legal Aid Queensland, asked for the matter to be adjourned until Wednesday so more information could be obtained.

It is expected Papa, who allegedly has links to the Finks, will apply for bail on Wednesday.

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Terrifying way man was allegedly woken up

More Stories

Show More
crime gold coast surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She has a knife!’: Terrifying neighbourhood ordeal

        Premium Content ‘She has a knife!’: Terrifying neighbourhood ordeal

        Crime Amber Rose Hampton faced court after terrorising her victim with a large kitchen knife.

        Offender’s text messages get him in strife

        Premium Content Offender’s text messages get him in strife

        Crime The man, 33, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

        Canavan calls for AstraZeneca rollout to be suspended

        Premium Content Canavan calls for AstraZeneca rollout to be suspended

        News The calls by Senator Canavan follow rollout suspensions of AstraZeneca by Spain...

        Late for work driver endangered cyclists

        Premium Content Late for work driver endangered cyclists

        News Dana Frances Bellini was running late for work and could have seriously injured...