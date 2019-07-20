Terrifying night for toddler and puppy inside stolen car

Police shot and killed a 51 year old man on Outlook Drive at Tewantin after the man allegedly had a weapon. Police gun Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily

A FOUR year old and a puppy were both in a car when it was stolen in Gladstone last night

The vehicle was stolen from the car park of the Dawson Road sports complex just after 10pm on Friday night, as the owners were locking up.

The car was turned on and the boy was sitting in the back of the car with his eight-week-old puppy.

After the car was stolen from the car park, the driver picked up a female passenger before dropping the boy off alone at a fast food restaurant on Glenlyon Rd at 10.15pm.

Police located the vehicle after it had been abandoned on Matsen Crescent just after 1am with the puppy inside.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police are asking for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901392555