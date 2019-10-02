Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Do you know him? Terrifying moment masked shooter attacks

by PATRICK BILLINGS
2nd Oct 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE investigating a shooting in Mount Gravatt East last month have released footage of the masked gunman.

Just after 9pm, September 15, a man approached a house on Gordon Parade and fired two shots into the front glass doors.

Police have released footage of a shooting in Mt Gravatt East on September 15
Police have released footage of a shooting in Mt Gravatt East on September 15

The man then fled the scene in a car which drove towards Crest Street.

He has been described as wearing a white hoodie, long pants, black shoes and gloves.

His face was also covered.

 

The shattered glass from the door shocked the gunman and caused him to flee.
The shattered glass from the door shocked the gunman and caused him to flee.

 

Two occupants in the house, a 29-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were not physically injured during the incident.

 

The gunman flees the scene following the incident.
The gunman flees the scene following the incident.

 

Anyone who may recognise the person depicted in the vision is urged to contact police.

crime editors picks police shooting wanted

Top Stories

    Price paid for drink-driving after party

    premium_icon Price paid for drink-driving after party

    News A GLADSTONE dad has been fined $700 after being caught drink-driving on his way home from a birthday party.

    Recognition for green idea for red mud

    premium_icon Recognition for green idea for red mud

    News Study could transform the way refineries rehabilitate red mud dams.

    ADVENTURE TIME: New event will mix fun, fitness and community

    premium_icon ADVENTURE TIME: New event will mix fun, fitness and...

    News The region will play host to a new community event later this month at Lake...

    IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...