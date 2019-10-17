Terrifying moment fake gun drawn on tavern staff

Peter James Hasrouny has been found guilty of robbing the Currumbin Creek Tavern in 2009.

Peter James Hasrouny has been found guilty of robbing the Currumbin Creek Tavern in 2009.

A NORTHERN NSW man previously linked to the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang has been found guilty of robbing a Gold Coast tavern wielding an imitation gun cobbled together from duct tape.

Peter James Hasrouny, 52, of Kunghur has been on trial in Southport District Court since Monday, accused of holding up Currumbin Creek Tavern in the early hours of October 25, 2009.

A staff member tied up at the Currumbin Creek Tavern during the 2009 robbery.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE BULLETIN FOR $1 A WEEK FOR THE FIRST 8 WEEKS. (MIN. COST $4)

Two staff members were tied up and more than $55,000 was stolen.

Hasrouny pleaded not guilty to armed robbery with actual violence, entering premises with intent and two counts of deprivation of liberty.

But he was found guilty of all the charges by a jury of 10 women and two men. The jury took more than six hours to decide its verdict.

The imitation gun is pointed at a staff member during the terrifying robbery.

Hasrouny, the former owner of Hydro Demon hydroponics was charged over the 2009 robbery in 2016 after police obtained a DNA sample from him.

His DNA was found on items at the crime scene, but his defence lawyer said that could be explained by his sale of cable ties, gloves and duct tape from his hydroponics stores.

He was a regular at the tavern in 2009.

Peter Hasrouny pictured outside Southport Courthouse earlier this week. Picture: Jerad Williams

Hasrouny raised his eyebrows when the verdict was delivered, but otherwise showed little emotion.

He was sentenced to a five-year prison term, to be suspended after he has served two years for a five year operational period.