Terrifying footage inside the fire zone

by Elise Williams and Tanya French
7th Sep 2019 10:05 AM
Terrifying video showing residents bravely trying to fend off walls of flames by using only watering hoses has emerged from inside the Stanthorpe fire zone.

In several videos shared by social media users and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, the scary reality of the inferno is captured on camera.

In one video shot by Thomas Day, two people can be seen standing on the back of a ute trying to extinguish the rapidly approaching bushfire.

The flames, which were reaching up to 20m high, is only metres from the men.

The strong winds, gusting up to 70km/h, can be seen fanning the wildfire with the surrounding sky filled with smoke.

Two men attempt to fend off the flames at Stanthorpe. Photo: Thomas Day
Two men attempt to fend off the flames at Stanthorpe. Photo: Thomas Day

Mr Day also shared a second video showing embers flying through the night sky.

In a third video taken by Glenda Riley, the true picture of how enormous the fire emergency was can be seen with entire landscapes overtaken by the huge blaze.

The fire covers the landscape at Stanthorpe. Photo: Glenda Riley
The fire covers the landscape at Stanthorpe. Photo: Glenda Riley

A fourth video shared by QFES shows the reality of what firefighters were faced with in highly dangerous conditions trying to fight rapidly moving bushfires.

More than 17 homes were destroyed in Binna Burra and Stanthorpe overnight.

The fire at Stanthorpe last night. Photo: QFES
The fire at Stanthorpe last night. Photo: QFES

