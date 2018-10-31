Terrified of talking in public? Toastmasters can help

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Toastmaster's President Trent Scherer, (L) and Brian Farber will be competing against each other, and members from Rockhampton and Yeppoon Clubs, at the Area 4 Speech Contest on Saturday.

MOST people are terrified of speaking in public.

But Trent Scherer from Gladstone Toastmasters said nearly every one one of us will be called on to make a speech one day.

"People try to avoid it altogether," Mr Scherer said.

"But the reality is, you're not going to be able to get out of those situations for your entire life either socially or at work, particularly when you think of the number of roles today where you have to speak regularly in front of groups of people."

For nearly 100 years Toastmasters has been helping people become better public speakers.

Gladstone Toastmasters Club has operated for 28 years this Thursday.

"It would be the most supportive group of people I've ever met," Mr Scherer said.

"The confidence I've gained is incredible."

Mr Scherer said speaking in public was a skill that required practice.

"Athletes spend hours training before they enter their first tournament, so you can't expect to be an excellent public speaker without putting the training in," he said.

"It's not easy to get up and speak but now I don't fear those situations."

This Saturday Gladstone will host its annual area conference at Gladstone Engineering Alliance, Suite 4/19 Goondoon St, from 9am to 4pm.

"People are welcome to come along to watch good speeches and enjoy the day," Mr Scherer said.

For more information phone 0417648125.