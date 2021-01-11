‘Terrified’: Family attacked by dog at Tannum beach

A woman has spoken about a “terrifying” ordeal with a dog at Wild Cattle Beach on Sunday morning.

A Gladstone mother has spoken about a “terrifying” ordeal she experienced at Wild Cattle Beach on Sunday morning after a dog reportedly attacked her family of eight.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was walking along Wild Cattle Beach with her husband and eight young children when an unleashed Boxer attacked them.

“I had eight young children at the beach with a dog off lead repeatedly running and jumping on them,” she said.

“This dog was not on a lead, nor under voice command, and the owner displayed no sense of urgency or apologised in anyway for the distress he caused all of us.”

The woman said she was then verbally abused by the owner while she tried to calm the children down.

The woman advised the dog’s owner her children were not fond of dogs.

“I had gathered children and put them in our beach trolley as we saw it approach as a precaution as we are highly aware of dogs off leads because of incidents just like this,” she said.

“The dog then jumped into the trolley on them as well.”

On Gladstone Regional Council’s website, it states that dogs are prohibited at Millennium Esplanade and Tannum Sands Beach up to The Oaks Rd Beach, the entrance of Canoe Point reserve.

This section includes Wild Cattle Beach.

Dogs are only allowed off leash in Tannum Sands at Cashin Park on The Oaks Rd, Canoe Point on Canoe Point Rd and Sandpiper Park on Parkside St.

Dogs must be under controlled supervision at all times in these off-leash areas and must be on a leash at all other times in public areas.

The woman said her children were now scared to go back to the beach.

“Our children who love and frequently use the beach are now once again terrified to go back there,” she said.

“I appreciate people love their dogs and know their dogs but we don’t and our children are justified in being afraid of a dog that is as big as them bounding towards them.

“We don’t go to Canoe Point for this exact reason.”