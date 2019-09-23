Terrific trio of Saints shocked with life memberships

AUSSIE RULES: They came totally unaware of what was to come at the BITS Saints Football Club senior presentation night.

When reserves coach Lucas Hall was called up to present stalwart Al Mostert with life membership, Hall was oblivious that he too would be a recipient.

"I was asked to give Mossy (Mostert) his award a few months ago which I already was honoured to do … but for me to get one as well means a lot," Hall said.

When Hall spoke yesterday to The Observer, he said he was still in shock.

"My best mates were there, my wife and mum as well and to share that moment with them was unreal," he said.

"You have a look at previous life members and it's one awesome group and one awesome club."

Saints president Andrew McMahon also received the accolade and had done it all at the club since he arrived in Tannum Sands in 2007.

"It was an extremely emotional time when I received my life membership. I love our footy club and everyone in it," McMahon said.

"All I could think about was how proud my parents would be of me.

"I think I made one of the worst acceptance speeches of my life."

This is McMahon's sixth year as president and he has held other roles within the club such as junior vice-president.

"From president to cleaning out the change-rooms on a Sunday morning, there is barely a task that I haven't done while volunteering for the football club," McMahon said.

He has also coached every grade at the club and even managed to play the odd senior game.

McMahon is also a strong advocate for women's AFL and was also recognised as AFL Capricornia 'administrator of the year' and was recognised by AFLQ for services to AFL football last year.