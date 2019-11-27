Why was the Gladstone Junior Touch season great? Here's why

TOUCH: Gladstone Junior Touch secretary Lucy Price said to have so many juniors participating in the sport augers well for the future.

PICS: Touch program gaining traction in Gladstone schools

Five of six premierships belong to Central Qld teams

Season two, which culminated with grand finals on Monday night, saw 48 teams and 441 players.

"It's been a great season and it was at capacity," Price said.

Gladstone Junior Touch Grand Finals

"Next year we have to look at having shorter games to allow for more teams which would be great."

Price said the highlights throughout the sdeason was the amount of junior representative players produced from a competition that accomodates for teams from under-8 to U14.

"From ages five to eight, they can opt to either play in a competition or do a development program which teaches the basic skills of Touch and gets the players ready to play competitively," she said.

"It has been great to see many familiar faces returning to play, but also many new faces joining our sport."

While there were smiles and laughs aplenty, when it came down to match play, it got serious.

"The games were taken very seriously by the players and referees and they were close," Price said.

Gladstone Junior Touch Grand Finals

It was a huge season for Harry Orton beacuse not only did his Linxcom Storm take out the U14 Boys' decider against Boyne Island Tree Fellas.

Jakayla Docherty achieved a similar feat in the U14 Girls' competition in which she achieved the "double" for her Ruby Rebels team that took out the grand final against Hooligans.

The U12 Girls' decider went into overtime between winners Drop Bears and Touch of Colour.

The next season starts on February 3 and registrations will be open for new teams until cut-off on February 17

All details are on the Gladstone Junior Touch Facebook site.

RESULTS AND AWARD WINNERS

U8A - Mini Steelers; R/up - Calliope Roosters; Player of the final-Braxton Hoare. U8B-Untagables; R/up - Storm; Player of the final-Noah Sheilds; Players of the season-M-Quade Baker-Mini Steelers; F-Halle Jarvis-Curtis Coast Marine. U10A-Calliope Young Guns; R/up-Westpac Warriors; Player of the final-Carter Hough. U10B-Tannum Blitzers; R/Up-Swooping Magpies; Player of the final-Rhys Hamilton; Players of the season-M-Cooper McCarthy-Calliope Young Guns; F-Breanna Rebel-Festo Flames. U12G-Drop Bears; R/up-Touch of Colour; Player of the final-Tara Veach. U12B-Div a-Hub Hornets; R/up-Upton Engineering Young Guns. Player of the final-Riley Thomas. U12B-DB-Wood and Johnson Young Guns; R/up-Tornadoes; Player of the final-Connor Everingham; Players of the season-M-Riley Thomas-Hub Hornets; F-Tara Veach-Drop Bears. U14G-Ruby Rebels. R/up-Hooligans; Player of the final-Jakaylha Docherty. U14B-Linxcom Storm; R/up-Boyne Island Tree Fellas; Player of the Final-Oliver van Someron; Players of the season-M-Harry Orton-Linxcom Storm; F-Jakaylha Docherty-Ruby Rebels