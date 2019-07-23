Menu
Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Mike Richards GLA131218PRES
'Terrific economic benefits': Program supports 300 jobs

Mark Zita
by
23rd Jul 2019 8:19 AM
MORE than 300 jobs have been created or supported in Gladstone, as part of the State Government's Work for Queensland program.

The program is designed to help councils deliver minor infrastructure or improve the condition of existing assets such as parks and playgrounds, swimming pools and water play areas, footpaths, roads, sewers, community and sports facilities and renewable energy initiatives.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the program was making a real difference to the region.

"Projects like the new Bray Park Pump Track and Skate Park, the construction of a multi-purpose facility at Marley Brown Oval and the $3.65million Lions Park, which has been a great facility for all kids, particularly special needs kids, that will have terrific social, economic and health benefits for the region,” Mr Butcher said.

"Through the first two rounds of the program, we have seen 302 jobs created or supported in Gladstone, delivering 13 local projects.

"Gladstone Regional Council estimates a further 60 jobs will be created or supported through the third round of funding.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the effects of the program were being felt right across Queensland.

"With the third round of $200 million recently released, the councils estimate a further 4676 jobs will be created or supported to deliver another 501 projects for regional Queensland,” he said.

