Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey. Photo: File
News

‘Terrible tragedy’: MP, union on train collision death

Timothy Cox
20th Jun 2021 12:12 PM
Queensland’s Transport Minister and Rail, Tram, and Bus Union representatives expressed dismay at the death of Margate man and Queensland Rail employee Chris O’Brien in a train collision in Westwood on Friday.

Minister Mark Bailey on Saturday said his thoughts were with the families, friends, and colleagues of those involved.

“No one goes to work expecting to not come home, and sadly that happened yesterday,” he said.

“Tragically, Queensland Rail is mourning the loss of one of its own, and two of the men working alongside him are being treated for injuries.

“My thanks to Queensland’s world-class emergency workers who rushed to the scene at Westwood to treat them.”

He said Queensland Rail and the National Rail Safety Regulator would conduct a “thorough investigation” into what happened.

Margate man, Chris O'Brien is being remembered as a great dad and husband. He was tragically killed in a train incident near Rockhampton on June 18, 2020. Photo: Facebook
RTBU Queensland Branch president Bruce Mackie and secretary Peter Allen wrote about the incident on Facebook, calling it a “terrible tragedy”.

“The others in the cab were injured, and of course, all those who know the crew - family and friends - are incredibly affected,” they said.

“It’s a tough, sad time for the industry.

“All of the crew are AFULE [Australian Federated Union of Locomotive Employees] members. In times like this we all stand together in sorrow.”

Mr O’Brien’s family also paid tribute to him online.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

