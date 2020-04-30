Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Celebrity

Terri on Bindi’s wedding and US TV special screening

Tegan Annett
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRI Irwin has opened up on her daughter's pandemic wedding, and the decision for the TV wedding special to air in the US before Australia.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding was brought forward to March 25 ahead of the introduction of new wedding restrictions due to Covid-19.

"There's some amazing people in the community," Terri said.

"Like saying to the woman baking the cake that you don't have three days, you have this morning.

"We all worked together … it was just spectacular."

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle at Australia Zoo with one of the zoo's koalas, Brandy.

She said the wedding special aired in the United States first, similarly to late husband Steve's Crocodile Hunter series, because Animal Planet's headquarters are in the US.

The special will be aired in Australia from May 23.

"Animal Planet's headquarters are in the United States … it will be coming to Australia on May 23," she said.

"We're really excited to share that with Australia."

More Stories

Show More
australia zoo wedding bindi irwin wedding covid-19 restrictions terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pop-up food truck serving sweet nostalgia

        premium_icon Pop-up food truck serving sweet nostalgia

        News GLADSTONE residents are getting a taste of nostalgia after a pop-up franchise rolled into town, but it won’t be here for long. 

        • 30th Apr 2020 4:03 PM
        FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Gloom starting to lift

        premium_icon FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Gloom starting to lift

        News After weeks of coronavirus-enforced lockdowns, we are starting to see some of those...

        Distance makes the flu grow weaker

        premium_icon Distance makes the flu grow weaker

        News CQ was on track for a bad season until coronavirus restrictions hit

        BEST OF SERIES: Gladstone MP says it's time to buy hospital

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: Gladstone MP says it's time to buy hospital

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.