Tensions high as health sector workers meet with hospital

GP Gaston Boulanger discusses the next move for an independent Gladstone and Banana hospital governance on August 27.

TENSIONS were high as concerned Gladstone general practitioners and others from the medical sector met with Gladstone Hospital executives on Thursday.

The meeting was the second organised by BITS Medical Centre directors Gaston Boulanger and Nicole Dickhaut and was timed amid the lodgement of a petition with almost 5000 signatures calling for the urgent upgrade of Gladstone Hospital.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the challenges facing healthcare in Gladstone and how the region could work towards increased services at the public hospital.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said parts of the hospital had been upgraded recently and outlined plans for the future.

He said future initiatives include the opening of the new emergency department next year, the Central Queensland/Wide Bay Medical School opening in 20122 and the addition of six specialist cardiac telemetry beds in 2023.

In a frank statement Mr Boulanger said the hospital had failed to address issues which have been discussed since 2012.

"This is not the first time we've been here," he said.

"In 2012 we had all the GPs together with the chair of the board at the time and I can tell you, the agenda was the exact same as it is today, we wanted a level four hospital, more beds, better theatres.

"It's so important that our theatres are big enough so we can get some serious medical work done in Gladstone and it's just not happening, it hasn't happened for the past five years."

In a flyer that presented the "clear vision" for the future of the hospital, it said by 2030 Gladstone Hospital would have expanded and updated operating theatres, an intensive care unit and expanded cancer services.

"I wish we had more capital investment in every one of our hospitals," Mr Williamson said.

"But when I do look to the future, these initiatives do address concerns about infrastructure … attracting specialists to the hospital."