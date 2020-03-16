Menu
TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nick Crane. PICTURE: Jann Houley
Sport

Tennis gun in a great state after wins

NICK KOSSATCH
16th Mar 2020 1:46 PM
TENNIS: Gladstone prodigy Nick Crane was living on the edge as he entered the Queensland School Sport 13-19 Years Girls’ and Boys’ Tennis Championship in Rockhampton on the weekend.

TOOK HIS CHANCES

Crane knew that he had to keep winning to make the Queensland side that at this stage will compete at the Pizzey Cup in Perth from May 2-9.

The 15-year-old made it and it took until the final game of the two-day Rocky event.

“My first game was against Josh Barnard from the South Coast and I beat him 6-1, 6-2,” Crane said.

“That put me into the consolation draw and I had to win each game in that.”

WEAPONS

Crane said his serving and forehand power left him with energy in reserve during games.

He played Metro North’s Marvin Lee and beat him in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

“I had to beat him to make the Queensland team,” Crane said.

He had an ally in the form of Rockhampton’s Lachy Vickery who had earlier qualified in making the Queensland team.

“I was pretty aware that Lachy had made the Queensland team and it was my goal to make the Queensland team together with him.”

During the weekend, Crane said he was pleased with two aspects of his game.

“My forehand and serve really got me a lot of free points during the games,” he said.

FRESH COACH

The youngster said new Gladstone tennis and Squash Association tennis head coach Sam Tozer was a great mentor.

“Sam Tozer is amazing and so intense,” he said.

He also paid tribute to a previous long-time coach.

“I’m always in touch with Rob McBean and he was a great mentor,” Crane said.

“He’s pretty much taught me since I started.”

