Tenders called for new $4m Biloela police station

WORK is expected to begin in early 2021 on the new $4 million Biloela police station after tenders were called for by the Queensland Government.

Tenders opened on November 16 for the replacement police station to be built at 60 Grevillia Street, on the site of the existing station, which was formerly a DPI office.

The construction of the new police station requires input from a variety of 43 trades including demolition, construction, flooring, fencing, plumbing, electrical, earthworks, joinery, painting, windows and doors, and landscaping.

Already, FKG Group from the Brisbane suburb of Windsor and Rockhampton-based J Hutchinson Pty Ltd have lodged tenders.

Biloela police station originally opened on April 16, 1928, according to Queensland Government records, four years after the town was officially gazetted.

Police Minister Mark Ryan and deputy Police Commissioner Paul Taylor visited Biloela in early August to unveil the design for the new station.

Biloela police Senior Sergeant Nick Paton said the new facility would be fantastic for the police and the wider community.

“It has been very much welcomed by the police here in Biloela,” Snr Sgt Paton said.

“This building we are in now was not designed for police purpose - it use to be a DPI office.

“These upgrades are most needed at rural stations like ours because a lot of the infrastructure we’ve had has been old and the older buildings need a lot of maintenance.”

A Queensland police spokesman said the existing building had increased maintenance requirements and did not meet the operational requirements of the region.

Mr Ryan said the new Biloela police station was part of the Queensland Government’s twin investments in both police personnel and new police infrastructure.

“The Palaszczuk Government is making the biggest investment in policing in three decades,” he said.

“The government will deliver an extra 2025 police personnel.

“The Police Commissioner has stated that this will mean a minimum of 150 extra police officers will be deployed to each policing region across the state including the Central Police Region which includes Biloela.”

“I look forward to visiting the new Biloela police station once it is complete.”

During demolition and construction of the old police station, Snr Sgt Paton said police planned to relocate to the old Department of Agriculture and Fisheries building on State Farm Road.

Construction of the new Biloela police facility will be completed by the end of 2021, weather permitting.

Tenders close on December 7.

For more information and to lodge tenders visit the Estimate One website.

