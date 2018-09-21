Tender released for $42m hospital upgrade

THE tender has been released to find a contractor to build Gladstone Hospital's new $42 million Emergency Department.

The new ED is set to be more than double the size of the current department and is expected to be complete by mid-2020.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson welcomed the next major milestone in the project.

"The team has completed an exhaustive design phase to come up with the best contemporary architectural concepts that will build the very best facility for our staff and their patients," Mr Williamson said.

"This significant project reflects CQ Health's commitment to building a comprehensive general hospital in Gladstone, and will give our dedicated and professional staff the tools they need to treat our patients."

Mr Williamson expects the tender will be awarded in November with construction starting soon after that.

PROGRESS: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Queensland Health executive director of Gladstone and Banana Jo Glover and CQ Hospital and Health chief executive Steve Williamson announce $42 million Emergency Department upgrade at Gladstone Hospital. Matt Harris

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett welcomed the news that the region had moved a significant step closer to having the ED it needed.

"The Gladstone Region community has been crying out for improved Emergency Department services for a long time and I thank Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and the State Government for acting to fulfil that need," Cr Burnett said.

"Construction of the Emergency Department will provide a welcome boost for the local economy but, even more importantly, means the region's residents will soon have access to the best emergency healthcare here in Gladstone and not have to leave the region to receive it."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher encouraged Gladstone contractors to tender for the project.

"The construction phase will be a major boost for the Gladstone community, and the wider region as a whole," he said.

"I hope local contractors will tender for this opportunity, and the flow-on effects for local sub-contractors will be substantial."

The Emergency Department will have:

 4 resuscitation bays (including an isolation room)

 A procedure room

 10 acute treatment spaces

 5 fast-track spaces with 2 consultation rooms

 4 paediatric-specific treatment spaces

 2 mental health assessment rooms

 8 short-stay bays

 4 ambulance bays

 2 family interview rooms

 2 rapid assessment bays

 New imaging department with X-ray, CT scanning and ultrasound.