Tenants sought for new Philip St precinct

The front gate at the new Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s flagship project is rapidly taking shape, with the organisation inviting expressions of interest for tenancy.

A special emphasis has been placed on granting tenancy in the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct to community service organisations and local community groups.

Mayor Matt Burnett said any organisations with a focus in the following areas should consider applying for tenancy:

– Child and family support

– Mental health support

– Allied health

– General welfare support services

– Disability services

– Drugs and alcohol support

– Multicultural support services

– Government support services

– Digital health services/access (telehealth)

– Hobby groups.

Cr Burnett said suitable applications would follow the precinct’s vision to provide a vibrant and evolving space that supports and enhances community wellbeing.

“Successful applicants would also be required to display a passion for collaboration, the ability to create opportunities to improve community physical and mental wellbeing, promote lifelong

learning and to encourage a sense of connectedness,” Cr Burnett said.

“This is a unique opportunity for service providers and community groups to join in on a true

partnership model where all tenants will be supported to plan, deliver and review together.”

If your organisation meets the criteria and is interested in operating from the precinct, please download an expression of interest form HERE.

Expressions of interest will close at 5pm on Saturday, January 23.

Completed EOI forms can be emailed to info@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

Paper copies of the EOI can be dropped off at the council’s Community Engagement Centre - 142 Goondoon Street, Gladstone.