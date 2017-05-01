27°
News

Tenants skip out on rental responsibilities

Andrew Thorpe
| 1st May 2017 6:28 AM Updated: 6:28 AM
SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property in a mess with damage to the home as well.
SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property in a mess with damage to the home as well. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PROPERTY valuer Julie Owbridge knows a thing or two about being a landlord.

The Gladstone local has rented out properties here for more than 10 years, and says tenants in the region are generally well-behaved.

"Gladstone people as a whole are usually pretty good," she said.

"I've had younger people and older people.

"One tenant has been living in a place of mine for years ... he's had cheap rent but he didn't go anywhere and my house got looked after."

So when a tenant left her with three skips full of rubbish, as one did earlier this year, she felt like it could drag the whole town's reputation down.

"It's not the worst that's happened, but it's one of the worst," Julie said.

"There's been about $8000 worth of damage.

"(The tenant) stopped paying rent in January, so I lost rent, and now I can only claim (insurance) for wilful damage, I can't claim for the clean-up and the filth that's been left.

"Myself and my partner had to clean it ourselves."

 

SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property.
SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property. Contributed

Julie said the rubbish left on the property included nappies in the backyard, drums of oil, a roll-bar from a ute and a set of amber lights that would normally sit on a wide-load truck.

Damage to the inside of the house included broken flyscreens and doors, a broken stove handle, a puncture to the top of the hot water system, and ruined carpets.

"It was an old house and it's ready to be renovated, but why would you renovate it for people like that who are going to trash it regardless," she said.

Julie said she had since switched rental agents to a well-known chain and moved to ensure property inspections would be conducted every three months - the minimum possible by law.

"It's very difficult at the moment because rental managers can be young and inexperienced... a couple have said to me it's difficult to work out which (tenants) are drug users and which aren't," she said.

"And even then - if they're drug users but they're looking after the property it's no problem."

The depressed Gladstone real estate market has also made it more difficult for landlords to avoid damage to their properties, according to Julie, because the size of the average bond (usually four weeks of rent) has shrunk.

"When rents are this low you may as well not have a bond," she said.

"When bond is up around $1000 you have a good buffer but when people are paying $120 a week they just stop paying rent and it's months before you get it back."

Julie said landlords could work with real estate agents to ensure entry and exit reports were being done properly and the property was being adequately inspected.

"A good agent will hound you more on maintenance as well, so it goes both ways," she said.

"You can also go and visit the neighbours if you're a local - they can tell if you if the place is starting to look a bit tatty and then you can talk to your agent."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone real estate renting

Absolute shock on HookUp prize winner's face

Absolute shock on HookUp prize winner's face

COMPLETE and utter shock was how Gladstone's Andrew Bishop felt after winning the major prize at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

O'Dowd backs Trump's one-page tax plan

TAX SUPPORT: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd speaks at Gladstone's Australia Day ceremony earlier this year.

Flynn MP praises "bold", bullet-pointed plan.

Tenants skip out on rental responsibilities

SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property in a mess with damage to the home as well.

Gladstone landlord says depressed market makes bonds too small.

St Mark's gets into the spirit of HookUp

IT MUST BE A SIGN: St Mark's Anglican Church at Boyne Island ran some HookUp-themed promotion over the weekend.

Boyne Island Anglican church has it's own fish story.

Local Partners

QCWA helping those in harder positions

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) marshals a RAAF C-17 Globemaster following the aircraft's arrival in the Middle East. Photo: Contributed

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

THE 100 star talks mythology yand working with Ian McShane on highly-anticipated new series.

House Rules: "I watched as they destroyed my house"

Fiona and Nicole were both in shock at the move. Picture: Supplied

Contestant given just minutes before her entire home was demolished

'I feel absolutely incredible':Coast woman's weight loss win

Biggest Loser: Transformed contestant Nikki Henderson training at Mooloolaba Beach.

The weight loss show changed contestant Nikki Henderson's life

Amy and Tyson Murr feast on My Kitchen Rules win

SWEET SUCCESS: MKR 2017 winners Amy and Tyson Murr celebrate their glorious victory.

Controversial siblings secure $250,000 prize in MKR finale.

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

Sam Thaiday makes people laugh

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $329,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

AFFORDABLE STARTER OR LONG TERM INVESTMENT .... DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement! Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME ... POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $459,000

It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to the market. Make no mistake... no expense has been spared with the fit-out of this home. Floor to...

QUALITY FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME + OFFICE ... BRING YOUR TOYS!

15 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 5 AUCTION

This home is not to be missed! Built to impress make no mistake! Offering a well designed unique and spacious floor plan, plus plenty of vehicle storage to...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Renovators Dream with Stunning Harbour and City Views!!

15 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 25th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of panoramic harbour and City...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

Tenants skip out on rental responsibilities

SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property in a mess with damage to the home as well.

Gladstone landlord says depressed market makes bonds too small.

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!