Realtor warning: Millions of Aussies will be locked out of market
Tenants beware: Landlords gain power in major rental reform

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek
18th Jun 2021 4:53 AM
Landlords will be able to end a lease at the end of its term without reason and retain rights to refuse pets in redrawn rental reforms that signify a major back down to the industry.

Legislation to be introduced by Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch on Friday will not contain an unpopular clause contained in previously abandoned reforms that would have prohibited a landlord ending a lease at the end of a fixed-term contract.

Previous reforms meant a contract could only be ended, despite it having an end date, if a prescribed reason applied, which included that the owner intended to sell the property, was undertaking major renovations, or was moving in themselves.

New rental laws aim to strike a better balance for renters and landlords.
That clause, combined with a strong assumption that tenants had a right to keep pets even if the landlord didn't want them, saw an intense campaign against the government by property owners ahead of the 2020 election.

Under newly proposed laws, a landlord will be able to decide not to offer a tenant a renewed contract if they do not wish to, but they will not be able to issue a notice to leave "without grounds", giving tenants more certainty.

A landlord will be able to go to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal to terminate a contract for a serious breach, and a tenant can apply if the property is not in good repair, a lessor lied about a property or a co-tenant dies.

In another compromise, a property owner will still be able to refuse a pet on "reasonable grounds" that may include that the property is unsuitable, or that it would be in contravention of bylaws.

Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
A request must be responded to in writing within 14 days and lessors can place reasonable conditions on pet ownership, including that the pet is to be kept outside or that carpets are cleaned and the property is fumigated at the end of a lease.

The laws clarify that fair wear and tear does not include pet damage and a landlord cannot agree to a pet but then put up the rent.

It is understood the legislation retains changes that make it easier for a domestic violence victim to end a housing lease.

Originally published as Tenants beware: Landlords gain power in major rental reform

