Ten-year-old farmer Max's growing mango business

Mount Larcom's Max Cosgrove from Max's Chicken's now sells organic bowen mangoes too.

Mount Larcom's Max Cosgrove from Max's Chicken's now sells organic bowen mangoes too.

TEN-year-old Max Cosgrove from Max's Chickens has launched another new business venture, organic Bowen mangoes.

Likely to be Gladstone's youngest businessman, Max's mangoes are four years in the making.

The Bowen mangoes are organic and grown with fertiliser he calls Max's Chook Poo Brew.

He even has stickers that say 'Max's Choice' with a thumbs up for every mango.

Listen |

"My dad and his dad were into the mango business and then my dad showed me how to do it all. I've followed that journey - we planted them from seeds around four years ago," Max said.

Belinda and Laurie Cosgrove's only child started breeding and selling chickens two years ago at their Machine Creek farm and Mount Larcom markets.

Mum, Belinda previously told The Observer that Max's dream was to become "Queensland's biggest egg production person".

ENTREPRENEUR: Mount Larcom's Max Cosgrove from Max's Chicken's now sells organic Bowen mangoes too.

Max spends about three hours a day taking care of his chickens and more recently, picking mangoes.

"I reckon (the mangoes) will be just as popular as the chickens," he said.

Explaining the planting process, Max said the first step is to eat a mango.

"You eat your mango and then you'll chuck the seed out on the grass," he said.

"When the seed dries up you get a sharp pair of chicken shears or scissors and cut the husk around it, then you plant that seed, wait until it grows up and plant it in the ground."

Max said he wanted to give a "big thank you" to Ambrose State School and others who support him.

Visit Max's Chickens Facebook page.