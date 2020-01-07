Menu
UK reality star Charlotte Crosby is rumoured to have negotiated a $1 million fee to appear on Channel 10’s I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Entertainment

Ten tight-lipped on rumoured $1m fee for UK reality star

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
7th Jan 2020 6:36 PM
Channel 10 remains tight-lipped about the pay packets of stars on the latest season of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Insiders told Confidential that international reality TV star Charlotte Crosby negotiated an eye-watering $1 million contract before entering the South African jungle.

However a Network 10 spokesman denied the seven figure sum and refused to specify exactly how much the Geordie Shore star, 29, is being paid.

"That figure is ludicrous. Completely untrue," the spokesman said.

Charlotte Crosby joins the cast of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Last month, Confidential revealed that cricketer Michael Clarke turned down $1 million to appear on the current season.

"Yes, Michael was approached to do I'm a Celebrity but politely declined," Clarke's rep confirmed.

Crosby is so far the biggest name this season. She will compete against fellow contestants in gruelling tasks over six weeks for $100,000 to be donated to their chosen charity.

One former contestant claimed that negotiating a $1 million fee would not be difficult.

"You give them a figure either yourself or through your manager and go from there. You're paid for each week that you're in the jungle and they pay you after you leave," the source said.

Charlotte Crosby Instagram images.
Confidential understands that pay packets vary depending on each star's level of fame.

Joining Crosby in the jungle is TV chef Miguel Maestre, AFL stars Dale Thomas and Billy Brownless, YouTube star Tanya Hennessy, comedians Dilruk Jayasinha and Nikki Osborne, TV presenter Tom Williams, actor Rhonda Burchmore, radio announcer Myf Warhurst and reality TV stars Ryan Gallagher and Erin Barnett.

Cricket legend Shane Warne once famously claimed he was paid a whopping $2 million for his stint on the show in 2016.

"I called James Erskine, my manager, who said he knew the main guy at Channel 10 and would speak to him again, which he did. Bingo! Next day, James rang to say we've got the $2 million! Oh s***! When you throw a big number out there, you're not really expecting to get it; but now …," Warne wrote in a piece for The Herald Sun.

I'm a Celebrity continues to smash ratings with nearly one million viewers tuning in for Sunday night's premiere.

