Ten things to do around Gladstone this weekend
1. School holiday Collage Story Quilt book
Gladstone Regional Council's school holiday program continues on Friday, with the collage story quilt book activity at Calliope Library.
Head down for a morning of fun for the middle of weekend of school holidays.
When: Friday, 9.30-10.30am
How Much: Free
2. Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster
The annual Calliope Rodeo is on again this weekend and is sure to excite!
As one of the biggest events on the town's calendar, the family-friendly event has provided plenty of entertainment over its 30-year history.
Friday night will host bucking bull rides, with barrel races, saddle and bareback bucking bronco rides, plus the huge ute muster on Saturday.
When: Friday from 6pm and Saturday from 1pm
How Much: Adults $20, Students $10, Family pass $50, Weekend family pass $80
3. Gladstone Weekly Parkrun
Head on down to Lions Park for a morning of fun and fitness with Gladstone Parkrun.
Parkrun is a free weekly timed five kilometre run or walk, and is appropriate for the whole family.
First time runners need to register.
When: Saturday from 7am
How Much: Free
4. Genealogical Society and Maritime Museum open day
The Genealogical Society Gladstone District and Gladstone Maritime History Society will host an open day together at their premises, the George Young Building, off Francis Ward Drive.
The genealogical society will be giving a demonstration tour of its facilities to show how a family history can be traced using the resources available.
When: Saturday, 10am-2pm
How much: Free
5. Aftershock 30 MMA
Saturday night's all right for fighting, as Aftershock MMA hits Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this weekend.
With 12 fights on the official match card including two main events which see the featherweight and bantamweight titles on the line, it won't be short of action.
When: Saturday, 5-10pm
How Much: Gold category $80, Silver $70, Bronze $60, Standing $40
6. Crow Street Food and Music Fest
Crow Street lights up again this weekend with the regular food and music festival making its return.
There'll be live entertainment, open mic, food vans and a kids area, with plenty available for all ages.
When: Saturday, 6-9pm
How Much: Adults $5, under-18s free
7. Thirsty Merc LIVE!
Be taken back to the good times with the summertime sounds of Thirsty Merc, live at Harvey Road Tavern.
Having thrust themselves on to the music scene 15 years ago, they're one of the most popular bands of the 00's and are bringing their Take Me Back Tour to town.
When: Saturday, 8-11pm
How Much: GA (18+ only), $29.60
8. Warhammer 40k Tournament
Gladstone's Yaralla Sports club plays host to weekend long event, Emperor's Hammer, a warhammer 40K Tournament.
With great prizes for first, second and third placings, the competition is sure to be fierce.
When: Saturday and Sunday
How much: Visit facebook.com/GladstoneTournaments
9. Agnes Water Triathlon
Feeling fit? Why not head on down to Agnes water for the annual Agnes Water triathlon.
The event caters from beginners to experienced triathletes, and offers a fun and relaxed sprint and "Come and Tri" distance.
When: Sunday, 7am-3pm
How Much: contact admin@agneswatertriathlon.com
10. Yachties Sunday Sesh
Head on down to Gladstone yacht Club and put your feet up with music from Steve Jay to end your weekend.
When: Sunday, 3pm
How Much: Free