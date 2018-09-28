Ten things to do around Gladstone this weekend

1. School holiday Collage Story Quilt book

Gladstone Regional Council's school holiday program continues on Friday, with the collage story quilt book activity at Calliope Library.

Head down for a morning of fun for the middle of weekend of school holidays.

When: Friday, 9.30-10.30am

How Much: Free

2. Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster

The annual Calliope Rodeo is on again this weekend and is sure to excite!

As one of the biggest events on the town's calendar, the family-friendly event has provided plenty of entertainment over its 30-year history.

Friday night will host bucking bull rides, with barrel races, saddle and bareback bucking bronco rides, plus the huge ute muster on Saturday.

When: Friday from 6pm and Saturday from 1pm

How Much: Adults $20, Students $10, Family pass $50, Weekend family pass $80

Opening of the 2017 Calliope Ute Muster and Rodeo. Mike Richards GLA300917SOCL

3. Gladstone Weekly Parkrun

Head on down to Lions Park for a morning of fun and fitness with Gladstone Parkrun.

Parkrun is a free weekly timed five kilometre run or walk, and is appropriate for the whole family.

First time runners need to register.

When: Saturday from 7am

How Much: Free

4. Genealogical Society and Maritime Museum open day

The Genealogical Society Gladstone District and Gladstone Maritime History Society will host an open day together at their premises, the George Young Building, off Francis Ward Drive.

The genealogical society will be giving a demonstration tour of its facilities to show how a family history can be traced using the resources available.

When: Saturday, 10am-2pm

How much: Free

Judy Spencer filing journals at at the Gladstone Genealogical Society. Matt Taylor GLA190818GENE

5. Aftershock 30 MMA

Saturday night's all right for fighting, as Aftershock MMA hits Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this weekend.

With 12 fights on the official match card including two main events which see the featherweight and bantamweight titles on the line, it won't be short of action.

When: Saturday, 5-10pm

How Much: Gold category $80, Silver $70, Bronze $60, Standing $40

6. Crow Street Food and Music Fest

Crow Street lights up again this weekend with the regular food and music festival making its return.

There'll be live entertainment, open mic, food vans and a kids area, with plenty available for all ages.

When: Saturday, 6-9pm

How Much: Adults $5, under-18s free

THIRSTY MERC: The band will be appearing at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday night.

7. Thirsty Merc LIVE!

Be taken back to the good times with the summertime sounds of Thirsty Merc, live at Harvey Road Tavern.

Having thrust themselves on to the music scene 15 years ago, they're one of the most popular bands of the 00's and are bringing their Take Me Back Tour to town.

When: Saturday, 8-11pm

How Much: GA (18+ only), $29.60

8. Warhammer 40k Tournament

Gladstone's Yaralla Sports club plays host to weekend long event, Emperor's Hammer, a warhammer 40K Tournament.

With great prizes for first, second and third placings, the competition is sure to be fierce.

When: Saturday and Sunday

How much: Visit facebook.com/GladstoneTournaments

Amie Munson, first female in the 2017 Agnes Water triathlon. Mike Richards GLA300917WINN

9. Agnes Water Triathlon

Feeling fit? Why not head on down to Agnes water for the annual Agnes Water triathlon.

The event caters from beginners to experienced triathletes, and offers a fun and relaxed sprint and "Come and Tri" distance.

When: Sunday, 7am-3pm

How Much: contact admin@agneswatertriathlon.com

10. Yachties Sunday Sesh

Head on down to Gladstone yacht Club and put your feet up with music from Steve Jay to end your weekend.

When: Sunday, 3pm

How Much: Free