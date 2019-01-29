Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Two rescue helicopters were required after a rollover in a Somerset town yesterday evening.
CRASH: Two rescue helicopters were required after a rollover in a Somerset town yesterday evening. Tobi Loftus
News

Seven people hospitalised in two choppers after rollover

Dominic Elsome
by
28th Jan 2019 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM

TEN patients were assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle rollover in the Somerset region yesterday.

Eight Queensland Ambulance Service units were required to treat patients suffering from multiple injuries in a variety of conditions at Linville, after a vehicle rolled on George Street at 5.22pm.

Two rescue helicopters were also required.

Two patients were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in serious conditions.

A further two patients in serious but stable conditions were transported by helicopter to Sunshine University Hospital.

Two children were taken in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital, and another adult was transported in a stable condition to Esk Hospital.

editors picks esk hospital ipswich hospital linville queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter royal brisbane hospital somerset region sunshine coast university hospital traffic incident vehicle rollover
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    News The womens club making sure each student has equal chance of success

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    premium_icon Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    News Output in December was almost three times budget expectations.

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM