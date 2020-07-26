Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
News

Ten more deaths as Victoria virus cases soar

26th Jul 2020 11:46 AM

Victoria has recorded about 459 new cases of coronavirus today, and ten deaths.

The new deaths include one man in his 40s.

Seven of the deaths are linked to aged care facilities.

Three women aged in their 70s and 80s are among the deaths, and seven men aged from their 40s to 80s.

The Victorian death toll now stands at 71.

There are currently 4233 active coronavirus cases across the state, with 560 linked to aged care facilities.

There are 228 Victorians in hospital, 42 of which are in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the 381 coronavirus cases among healthcare workers pose a challenge to Victoria's healthcare system.

coronavirus editors picks
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why was it foggy in Gladstone this morning?

        premium_icon Why was it foggy in Gladstone this morning?

        News GLADSTONE woke to low visibility and eerie conditions as a thick blanket of fog covered the entire region.

        Organisation striving to assist regional seniors

        premium_icon Organisation striving to assist regional seniors

        News Bev Warn’s story of how an injury forced her into an aged care home at 52 is a...

        ‘Iconic’ return: Bunnings snags return to the Port City

        premium_icon ‘Iconic’ return: Bunnings snags return to the Port City

        News BUNNINGS Gladstone have joined hundreds of Queensland stores in bringing back a...

        More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

        premium_icon More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

        Crime Her significant criminal and traffic history was what ultimately led her to time...