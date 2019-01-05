Ten local models are looking forward to a big career lift

ELITE Avenue Gladstone's 2019 scholarship recipients are looking forward to a year of modelling mania.

The business's annual Model Mentor Scholarship Program has awarded 23 scholarships this year and 10 girls have accepted so far.

Elite Avenue founder Louisa Bradley said this was the first time the program was opened to the public, with scholarships awarded in-house only for the past seven years.

Ms Bradley said recipients received a 12-month contract with $1428 in training fees waived, and this would allow them to invest in other avenues such as national events, photo shoots, professional hair and make-up, tans, nails, waxing and wardrobe.

"That will contribute to their learning, growth and experience as a whole and total look and generate a healthy modelling portfolio for future career prospects,” Ms Bradley said.

She said the program wanted to attract models "from all walks of life” and help them enter the industry.

"The view ... on modelling is that it's a harsh industry, so those who are willing to take the leap of faith must see this as a building block in setting their entire modelling foundation,” Ms Bradley said.

Sharna Sheehey was "extremely happy” to receive one of the scholarships.

Currently studying a Certificate III in Business, Sharna started modelling last year and hopes the 12-month contract with Elite Avenue Gladstone will broaden her experience and knowledge of the industry.

"I'm going to give it my all and hope for the best,” she said.