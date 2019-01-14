Ten-day school holiday program SUNfest starts today

Tannum Fitness Centre owner Trish and Wayne Etherton preparing equipment for the rockclimbing and abseiling activity as part of SUNfest 2019.

Mike Richards GLA130119SUNF

TWEENS and teens will be scaling walls today at Tannum Fitness Centre, as part of one of the many activities on offer by the region's largest school holiday program.

SUNfest 2019 starts today, offering activities from crafts to laser skirmish, fishing and silversmithing to youth aged 11-17, until January 24.

Tannum Fitness Centre has been involved in the program since it began in 1998 and today they will open the centre to youngsters keen to have a go at rock climbing and abseiling.

Owner Trish Etherton said the centre's activities as part of SUNfest encouraged youth to be active.

Young ones can have a go at some of the centre's other activities too, including mini golf and squash.

"They can have a go at anything that keeps them entertained and happy, I don't mind, as long as it keeps them active,” Ms Etherton said.

"It's great that SUNfest gives the kids something to do during the school holidays.”

For information phone 49722822 or email sunfest@gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/sunfest.

Activities today:

International Cooking at Gladstone Meteors Football Club from 10am - 1pm. Activity costs $20.

Create limestone sculptures at Crow St Creative from 10am- pm. Activity costs $20.

See hairy-nosed wombats and bridled nail-tail wallabies at Safe Haven from 9am-2pm. Meet at Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum to catch bus to Mount Larcom. Activity costs $25.

Rock climbing and abseiling at Tannum Fitness Centre from 9.30am- 12.30pm. Activity costs $20.

Harry Potter-themed craft at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum from 10.30am - 1.30pm. Activity costs $25.