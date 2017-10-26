Temporary Marley Brown Oval grandstand talks happening

SIMILAR: Temporary grandstands like this one used at the Bathurst V8s could come to Gladstone.

THE nuts and bolts of Gladstone's successful NRL match bid are slowly being tightened with discussions in place regarding a temporary grandstand at Marley Brown Oval.

A temporary scaffold grandstand will need to be installed on the southern hill in order to reach a capacity of at least 8000 for the Gold Coast Titans versus Manly Sea Eagles match on April 8.

Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said two scaffold companies had been spoken to about the temporary grandstand.

"They've come to have a look but we haven't heard back yet regarding capacity and price,” Mr Duff said.

Mr Duff couldn't say what the capacity of the grandstand would be at this stage.

"They're the experts but they'll do as much as possible to fill it up with as many seats as safely possible,” he said.

A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand. Paul Braven GLA180717OVAL

Details regarding ticket sales for the historic round-five encounter are still being discussed.

"We're still talking to the Titans in regard to ticket details,” Mr Duff said.

"I'd love to sell them all now but we should know more by early next week.”

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Titans season tickets and memberships are open for sale.

Memberships for the 2018 season will be reduced in price this season due to two of their games moving to regional areas.

The club has 12 "home” games this season; 10 at Robina, one at Toowoomba and the match at Gladstone.

The Titans will look at optional add-ons for the regional games so that members have an opportunity to attend.