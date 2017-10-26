News

Temporary Marley Brown Oval grandstand talks happening

SIMILAR: Temporary grandstands like this one used at the Bathurst V8s could come to Gladstone.
SIMILAR: Temporary grandstands like this one used at the Bathurst V8s could come to Gladstone. layher.com.au
MATT HARRIS
by

THE nuts and bolts of Gladstone's successful NRL match bid are slowly being tightened with discussions in place regarding a temporary grandstand at Marley Brown Oval.

A temporary scaffold grandstand will need to be installed on the southern hill in order to reach a capacity of at least 8000 for the Gold Coast Titans versus Manly Sea Eagles match on April 8.

Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said two scaffold companies had been spoken to about the temporary grandstand.

"They've come to have a look but we haven't heard back yet regarding capacity and price,” Mr Duff said.

Mr Duff couldn't say what the capacity of the grandstand would be at this stage.

"They're the experts but they'll do as much as possible to fill it up with as many seats as safely possible,” he said.

A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand.
A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand. Paul Braven GLA180717OVAL

Details regarding ticket sales for the historic round-five encounter are still being discussed.

"We're still talking to the Titans in regard to ticket details,” Mr Duff said.

"I'd love to sell them all now but we should know more by early next week.”

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Titans season tickets and memberships are open for sale.

Memberships for the 2018 season will be reduced in price this season due to two of their games moving to regional areas.

The club has 12 "home” games this season; 10 at Robina, one at Toowoomba and the match at Gladstone.

The Titans will look at optional add-ons for the regional games so that members have an opportunity to attend.

Topics:  gladstone rugby league gold coast titans manly sea eagles marley brown oval nrl season 2018

Gladstone Observer
PHOTOS: 'exquisite' award-winning $2m Agnes Water mansion

PHOTOS: 'exquisite' award-winning $2m Agnes Water mansion

AN "exquisite" $2 million Agnes Water mansion with ocean views, a three-metre wide door and a tennis court has been dubbed as the Wide Bay Home of the year.

Gladstone woman 'king hit' in violent street fight still suffers night terrors

The fight outside Mieplace Nightclub on October 30 took just minutes to start and seconds to end after police got involved.

Woman king hit in the face after pushing "large man” away.

Should Queensland be split into two states?

STATE QUESTION: Bill Bates has taken his message on the road to help drum up interest and support for his petition to hold a referendum on forming a new state.

One man's campaign to break away arrived in Gladstone this week.

'LUCKY': Fire starts moments after family leaves home

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire in West Gladstone.

WATCH: Firies were at the scene of a West Gladstone house fire today

Local Partners