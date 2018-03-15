'Temporary interruptions': Replacement program begins Monday

Gladstone Regional Council will commence a water meter replacement program in some areas of the region from March 19.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will commence a water meter replacement program in some areas of the region next week.

The work will be conducted by Melbourne company New Plumbing Solutions, who were chosen ahead of five Gladstone-based businesses to carry out water meter replacement and backflow testing.

The interstate company was chosen due to them being a specialist in its field and that its quote was $168,748 cheaper than the nearest Gladstone rival.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said works to replace ageing infrastructure would be carried out from Monday, March 19 to mid-June in Clinton, New Auckland, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water.

"Properties in these areas have water meters of varying ages which record the individual water usage of the respective property," Cr Burnett said.

"The measurement accuracy of these assets often declines with age, leading to the need for Council to replace them at appropriate intervals to be able to capture accurate water usage data."

The council has 10,397 water meters beyond their useful life and another 12,292 meters that need to be replaced during the next 10 years.

Cr Burnett said the replacement program targeted properties with water meters which were more than 10 years old.

"Residents in these areas could experience temporary water interruptions for a short period of time in the coming months," he said.

"A licensed contractor will carry out the water meter replacements for Council with some properties required to have their water supply interrupted to enable the replacement works to occur."

Contractors will display an identification badge to enable them to access private property to replace water meter infrastructure.

"These works will be carried out at reasonable times during the day and residents should be aware that workers will only access property to carry out the water replacement program," Cr Burnett said.

For information or queries phone Council's Water Services division on 4970 0700.