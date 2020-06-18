Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Business

Virus lifts homeware retailer's sales by 90%

by Steven Deare
18th Jun 2020 10:08 AM

Furniture and homewares online store Temple & Webster has reaped a 90 per cent improvement in second-half revenue to date after people turned to Internet shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were many sales to new customers among the results to May 31, according to management, which were a big rise on the same period last year.

Year to date revenue is up 68 per cent to $151.7 million compared with the same period last year.

Temple & Webster chief executive Mark Coulter said many new customers were making repeat purchases.

He expects to report full-year figures in late July.

Many Australians are yet to buy homewares and furniture online but the shift is well underway in the US and Europe.

The Kogan online shopping business has increased its efforts to capitalise and in May bought homewares company Matt Blatt.

Originally published as Temple & Webster's 90% H2 sales surge

business coronavirus shopping temple & webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        Film Festival partners with News Corp for bushfire relief

        premium_icon Film Festival partners with News Corp for bushfire relief

        News Film festival benefits from News Corp’s Bushfire Fund

        IN COURT: 6 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 6 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Each day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        What's in store for Gladstone's retail real estate market

        premium_icon What's in store for Gladstone's retail real estate market

        News There is optimism for the commercial retail sector as residential rental rates...