Temperature checks dropped at CQ health facilities

Temperature testing as a COVID-19 precaution has ceased at all CQHHS facilities. Picture Rodney Stevens

Temperature testing as a COVID-19 precaution has ceased at all CQHHS facilities. Picture Rodney Stevens

TEMPERATURE checks upon entry have been stopped at Central Queensland Hospital and Health facilities as the state experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A CQHHS spokeswoman confirmed the directive was issued last week.

The Gladstone Observer was told by Gladstone-based CQHHS staff, temperature checking upon entry to facilities ceased on September 1.

Over the past fortnight, virus cases across the state have jumped from 1106 to 1133, an increase of 27 cases, or almost two per day, according to Queensland Health statistics.

But during that time there have been no cases in Central Queensland.

The Gladstone Observer has been told by mining workers employed in the desert in Central Australia, where there have been no cases of the virus, they are temperature checked daily and must complete a COVID diary every time they are within 1.5 metres of a person.

Media reports have emerged of wealthy residents from NSW and Victoria relocating to Queensland, where they are free to travel anywhere in the state.

In the CQHHS catchment, according to Queensland Health statistics, there have been 10 COVID cases since data was published on March 1.

In the Gladstone Local Government Area there has been one virus case - a person detected in April, who has since recovered.

In the Rockhampton Local Government Area there have been seven virus cases, one being locally acquired.

In the Livingstone Local Government Area there has been one case of COVID detected.

Temperature testing as a COVID-19 precaution has ceased at all CQHHS facilities including Gladstone Hospital. Picture Rodney Stevens

Across the Central Queensland region, 1434 self-quarantine notices have been issued to people, while there are eight current self-quarantine notices.

A CQHHS spokeswoman said the service and its staff were proud of the actions it had taken to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The spokeswoman said that protection included one of the most robust hospital visitor requirements in the state.

“CQ Health’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team last week reduced its additionally

strict requirement of a temperature test as a condition of entry to a hospital by a visitor,” the spokeswoman said.

“Other visitor entry screening processes, including questions about symptoms, remain in

place as a condition of entry.

“CQHHS meets all visitor entry check requirements as they are set out in the Chief Health Officer’s Hospital Visitor Direction (No. 6) and Aged Care Direction (No. 9).

People with any COVID-19 symptoms at all, no matter how mild, need to get tested:

Symptoms include:

Fever

Sore throat

Runny nose

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Loss of smell and/or loss of taste

When you are tested you must self-isolate until you receive a negative test result and your

symptoms subside.

RELATED STORIES:

For Information on CQ Health’s testing clinics visit the website.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing available at Gladstone Hospital

QLD Health denies COVID-19 data skewed by testing backlog

Have your say on Queensland’s future here