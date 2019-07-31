Menu
Telstra seeks limits on metadata access
Technology

31st Jul 2019 7:00 AM

THE private metadata of Australians is being reportedly being accessed for matters that have nothing to do with crimes or national security, because of a loophole in data retention laws.

At least 87 organisations, including councils and small government agencies, have sought metadata held by telecommunications companies under mandatory data-retention laws, a federal parliamentary inquiry has heard, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

Telstra is now calling for this access to be denied because many requests involved mundane matters like traffic offences, unlawful removal of trees, illegal rubbish dumping - not criminal or national security issues.

"There is a risk this type of access to telecommunications data could erode public trust in the regime and undermine the relationship we have with our customers in relation to protection of their privacy," Telstra told the inquiry in a submission.

The information sought included location data, call records and customer identification.

metadata technology telco telstra

