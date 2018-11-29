Telstra announce assistance package for bushfire customers

HELP: Telstra has extended eligible areas for its disaster assistance package.

HELP: Telstra has extended eligible areas for its disaster assistance package. Iain Curry

TELSTRA has extended the areas eligible for its disaster assistance package for residential and small business customers who have been displaced due to bushfires currently affecting the Central Queensland region.

Telstra Regional General Manager Rachel Cliffe said the assistance package was designed to provide customers with access to complimentary interim services during the recovery period.

"We understand how important it is to reach out to friends and family during these situations and we want to do what we can to help our customers connect," Ms Cliffe said.

"The assistance package is designed to provide customers with a range of interim services in addition to providing the wider community with free calls and free Telstra Air Wi-Fi through our payphones in the area."

Customers who have had to evacuate or have lost their home are encouraged to call Telstra on 132200 (then enter their full home phone including area code when prompted) to report a fault and register for the assistance package.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett thanked Telstra for assisting their customers.

"We have suffered and continue to suffer devastating fires within our region," Cr Burnett said.

"It is great to see businesses coming to the aid of their customers within our Region and across the state."

Customers in the following regions are now eligible to access the package:

Baffle Creek

Deepwater

Oyster Creek

Rules Beach

Round Hill

Mt Larcom

Agnes Water

Raglan

Bracewell

Yarwun

More information on the assistance package can be found here.