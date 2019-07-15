Telina man a victim of car theft

A Telina man's car was stolen from his driveway recently.

A Telina man's car was stolen from his driveway recently.

TELINA resident Lucas Hall is fed up with thieves in Gladstone.

His car was stolen out of his driveway on Friday night, just weeks after his house was broken into.

"We were shocked when Jess (his wife) went outside," Mr Hall said. "We had a break-in a few weeks ago so we are pretty vigilant on locking (the cars) up now and the doors."

Given the two recent incidents, Mr Hall is now considering installing security.

He said it was starting to become necessary for the area.

"Gladstone sure isn't like what it use to be," he said.

"Crime has gone through the roof."

The stolen car was a white 2018 Kia Cerato, licence plate 579YGN.

Anyone with any information should contact Policelink on 13 14 4 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.