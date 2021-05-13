Teigen: ‘I was an attention-seeking troll’

Chrissy Teigen is sorry for being a bully.

The model atoned in a lengthy Twitter thread for cyber-bullying Courtney Stodden in the past after the reality star accused Teigen, 35, of once telling them to kill themself.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world," Teigen wrote. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be."

She added: "I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that … is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison in 2013. Picture: BackGrid Australia

Earlier this week, Stodden, 26, alleged of Teigen in a Daily Beast interview: "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, first came to fame at age 16 in 2011 when they married a then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison. Stodden said a lot of the cyber-bullying occurred during this time period.

Teigen, a social media star who has two kids with husband John Legend, tweeted that in recent years she's tried to "give you guys joy" on her timeline, adding that the "feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly".

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The Cravings cookbook author added that she tried to contact Stodden to apologise privately, but thought the public also needed to hear her words.

"I'm so sorry, Courtney," Teigen tweeted. "I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

She concluded: "And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, one year ago, six months ago."

Stodden has not publicly responded to Teigen's remarks on social media. Their rep did not immediately return our request for comment.

