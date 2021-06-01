Teen’s warning about hotel door find

Josie Bowers was only 15 years old when she noticed a long thin metal wire poking underneath the door of her hotel room.

Four years on, the now-19-year-old has warned women to always bolt their doors after this contraception allowed a man to break into the room while her parents were out.

Earlier this month, Josie, from Ontario, Canada, responded to a video doing the rounds on TikTok where a man was able to unlock a door from the outside with a piece of wire.

She explained: "I actually had this happen to me before when I was on vacation.

"I was staying at Ocean City … and I went to go shower while the rest of my family were still down at the beach."

RELATED: Warning over sinister find on car door

Josie Bowers claims she was just 15 years old when two men tried to break into her hotel room with a wire contraption. Picture: TikTok.

Moments before getting in the shower, Josie heard weird noises coming from the door which is when she spotted the contraception working its way up the door handle.

Before she had time to process what was happening, the door opened a fraction and she immediately slammed it shut.

In a follow-up video, Josie explained how she heard two men standing in the corridor who then decided to pose as hotel staff to get into the room again.

She said: "One of the guys went, 'Hello? Miss? We're from services - we came to fix your door.'"

As she was wearing nothing but a towel, Josie was still reluctant to let them in and feared they might have had weapons.

RELATED: Customer's horror find in sun-bed

The men slotted the wire under the door. Picture: TikTok.

They then used it to turn the handle. Picture: TikTok.

So to test if they were really hotel staff, she remembered a tip her police officer dad had given her if she ever feels unsafe.

Josie continued: "My stepdad is a police officer, he taught me never to let people know that you are alone.

"I yelled, 'Hey dad, there's someone here to fix the door.' As soon as they thought that I wasn't alone and that potentially my dad was there, they ran. They were gone."

Needless to say, Josie's videos struck a chord with viewers - and people were grateful for her advice.

RELATED: Note brings stranger to tears

Josie revealed the one piece of advice that saved her from potentially being attacked. Picture: TikTok.

"OK but the, 'Hey dad, there's someone here' idea was brilliant," one replied. "You are very smart and I'm so glad you were okay!"

"Thank you for this video," another added. "From now on, I will be placing a rolled towel at the bottom of the door when I stay places."

Meanwhile, a third added: "That was great thinking babe, I'm glad you were able to think that fast and remember something you'd be taught."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Teen's warning about hotel door find