Teens take tour of region before taking centre stage

JUMP FOR JOY: Fifteen Gladstone girls were treated to an adventurous excursion across Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy at the weekend before the Miss Teen Australia Gladstone Burnett Finals 2019on Sunday. Wezzy Cruze

A WEEKEND away taking in the scenery was the final leg of preparation for 15 Gladstone region girls gearing up to take the stage.

The Miss Teen Gladstone Burnett 2019 Finals was held at the Grand Hotel on Sunday with teens from Gladstone, Mount Larcom, Tannum Sands and Rosedale competing on the runway.

On Saturday the group took a tour across Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy for a final photo shoot and were treated with a trip on-board the 1770 Larc boat.

Runway7 Model and Talent Agency owner and Miss Teen Australia Gladstone region manager Lynda Ninness said the girls had been training for weeks.

"The girls learn heaps of new skills,” Ms Ninness said. "We do interview skills, public speaking skills and addressing an audience.

"There is a lot to think about when you are on stage, and there is a lot involved.

"It can be daunting doing those things so it has been really good to see all the girls learning, working together and getting those life skills.”

The event was run in categories, with a choreographed group routine to start. Teens aged between 13 and 15 (junior heat) did sports wear and cocktail attire and seniors (aged 16 to 19) did swimwear and evening gowns. Eight of the fifteen girls will go on to compete at the Miss Teen Queensland finals in June.