Teen's music lessons could keep town's last music store afloat

Not great at singing? Now you can with singing lessons

Hannah Sbeghen

GLADSTONE'S song bird Olivia Schulze is known for her killer pipes and now you could be too with singing lessons from the pro herself.

The 17-year-old professional musician is running classes at Gladstone's only music shop Willy Ed's Music Accessories.

The former Toolooa State High girl who also works at the music shop said she was inspired to conduct classes to give back to the music shop.

"It's the last music shop in Gladstone and it's become such a little rarity so I want to give back to them," she said.

Surrounded by instruments the lessons will be held at the shop.

"I've had a few people already who are excited and it is people of all ages, even older people are interested in coming along," the musician said.

"My boyfriend Cal plays the guitar and also does guitar lessons and he was the one who really pushed me into going ahead with this.

"Gladstone people are just not that into making music and I want to show them how easy it is.

"I also love the shop and I want to keep it's doors open for as long as possible.

Olivia who was in her school choir said she received no professional training and is self-taught.

"I sing at weddings and I do lots of open mics gigs around town," she said.

"My boyfriend are in a music duo called Indifferent. Our music genre is very much Angus and Julia Stone.

"We love playing Big Jet Plane."

The teen said her love for music started from singing in the car and making YouTube videos with her cousins.

Olivia's music lessons cost $30 for half-an-hour or $50 for a full hour.

If you're interested in signing up or finding out more pop into Willy Ed's music store at Toolooa St, South Gladstone.

Olivia's music duo are playing at the Young Australia on Wednesday night for the State of Origin kick-off.