Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two girls were filmed in March. Picture: Facebook
Two girls were filmed in March. Picture: Facebook
News

Teens launch alleged Woolies assault

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
14th Jun 2021 6:31 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM

Two brazen young teens have been filmed allegedly abusing and assaulting Woolworths staff in shocking footage shared to social media.

The two teenage girls were filmed back in March by a Gold Coast woman at the Sundale Woolworths shop, arguing with staff after they allegedly tried to stuff their hoodies with stock.

Two girls were filmed allegedly abusing staff at a Woolworths in March. Picture: Facebook
Two girls were filmed allegedly abusing staff at a Woolworths in March. Picture: Facebook
One of the girls allegedly hurled abuse at a young female staff member before pushing her. Picture: Facebook
One of the girls allegedly hurled abuse at a young female staff member before pushing her. Picture: Facebook

After being ordered to leave the store “immediately” before police are called, one girl allegedly storms up to a staff member, shirtfronting her before shoving her in the chest with both hands.

“You’re a f***ing chicken nugget,” she can be heard yelling.

While a male colleague watches on, another female staff member intervenes, demanding that the girl leave the store immediately.

Another staff member intervened, ordering the girls to leave. Picture: Facebook
Another staff member intervened, ordering the girls to leave. Picture: Facebook
The woman was also allegedly abused. Picture: Facebook
The woman was also allegedly abused. Picture: Facebook

The teenager then confronts the older staff member, allegedly pushing her and verbally assaulting her while threatening her with clenched fists before she is dragged away by her friend.

“Don’t f***ing touch me, s***,” the girl shouts at the staff member.

“Do you think I’m scared of you?”

As the second girl attempts drag her friend away, the customer filming the ordeal is allegedly pushed and her phone swatted.

The other girl eventually dragged her friend away. Picture: Facebook
The other girl eventually dragged her friend away. Picture: Facebook

The girls then leave the store, and staff can be heard calling police to report the alleged assault.

Queensland Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Woolworths said it was continuing to assist police with inquiries, and steps had been taken to ban the customers from returning to the store.

Originally published as Teens launch alleged Woolies assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        News For 140 years, we’ve covered the Gladstone region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

        Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        Premium Content Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        News “If somebody comes in and asks for help, it’s not for me to judge whether they need...

        Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Premium Content Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

        Environment Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) confirmed regional Queensland households...

        Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

        Premium Content Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

        News “There’s not much we can do, except wait for it to rain.”