Powderkeg. Cocaine in Australia, a special investigation
Crime

Teens in alleged Tiny Teddy coke bust: Cops

by Perry Duffin
16th Jun 2021 11:56 AM
Three teenagers have been nabbed allegedly dealing cocaine in Tiny Teddy packets to pub patrons in a Paddington drug hotspot.

A police court document, seen by The Daily Telegraph, says police watched a man standing outside the London Hotel a week before Christmas using his phone.

A car pulled up and flashed its headlights and the pub patron followed it down a side street and went up to the passenger side window, the fact sheet says.

Ahmad Hamdan (left) with his lawyer Omar Juweinat at Downing Centre Court.
Police say the man spoke to the alleged occupants - two juveniles and 19-year-old Ahmad Hamdan - for less than a minute before jogging back to the pub.

The police fact sheet, which describes the location as a known drug purchasing area, says officers then swooped on the car and the alleged buyer.

The buyer, who is identified only as "the witness" by police, allegedly told them he'd bought drugs from the young men in the car.

Police arrested three people after a man said he purchased cocaine off them near the Paddington pub. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
Officers allegedly found two boxes in the car containing packets of mini Tiny Teddy biscuits.

They opened three and allegedly found a bag of cocaine in each along with $1700 cash in the glovebox.

All up there were 22 bags of cocaine in the biscuits, police allege, totalling more than 13 grams of the illicit substance.

Watch Australia’s Cocaine Crisis this Sunday at 7.30pm on Sky News.
The bag seized from the witness contained 0.4g of cocaine.

Hamdan was charged with drug supply and dealing with the proceeds of crime before being released on bail one day later.

He must report to Auburn police station and be home by 10pm.

His sought after defence lawyer, Daniel Kradolfer, was unable to be reached for comment.

* Watch Australia's Cocaine Crisis Sunday 7.30pm on Sky News. Click here to read The Daily Telegraph's Powderkeg series

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Teens in alleged Tiny Teddy coke bust: Cops

crime drugs police

