Teen’s hilarious fake tan ‘disaster’

In a moment of “madness” Keira Domachowski made one fatal error with her fake tan which left her with “horrendous” results.

A Welsh girl was likened to an Oompa-Loompa after mistakenly using an ultra-dark tan lotion.

Keira Domachowski, 13, used a St Moriz 1 Hour Fast Tan mousse as she wanted quick results.

But by the time the schoolgirl realised its shade was "Darker Than Dark" it was already too late.

Stunned mum Carole Rees, 41, burst out laughing when Keira walked into the front room in a pair of white pyjamas.

"It was a disaster. Her face was just so dark," Ms Rees said.

The 13-year-old accidentally bought the ‘Darker Than Dark’ fake tan shade. Picture: Kennedy News

"With her white teeth and white pyjamas, it was quite a contrast. She said, 'Don't look at my face.'"

Ms Rees said her daughter was like one of the Oompa Loompas from Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory - before getting her phone out to capture the moment.

In the video, Ms Rees, sitting with her other two daughters, says: "Put that light on! What have you done? Oh my God! What colour is that?"

Keira replies: "St Moriz Darker Than Dark."

Her mum says: "Oh God Keira, I think it's a bit dark love. Do you like her tan girls?"

The teen left her family in stitches over her fake tan disaster. Picture: Kennedy News

Ms Rees said that while fake tan was popular with young people it "looks horrendous when it goes on".

"She doesn't do it all the time, she does it for special occasions, but this time it was random - it was lockdown madness," she said.

Fortunately Keira later jumped in the shower where it faded into a lighter shade, and she was delighted with it.

"I didn't realise it was Darker Than Dark at first. I only picked it up because it was the hour-fast one. I got a bit of a shock when I looked in the mirror," Keira said.

"I did think, 'Oh no, what colour am I going to turn out?' as it was only five minutes after I put it on - I've never been that dark before.

Fortunately the fake tan faded after Keira had a shower. Picture: Kennedy News

"When I went in the shower, it just fell off really. It ended up a nice natural colour.

"The colour lasted about five days. I'd use it again but I'd leave it on longer."

Carole posted the video online, sparking a flurry of memories of similar tanning disasters.

"This is what I looked like when I had that spray tan," one person commented.

Mum Carole Rees and her daughter Keira Domachowski. Picture: Kennedy News.