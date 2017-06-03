Teens goes on spending spree with police officer's money

CIGARETTES, booze and a feed from Red Rooster were the purchases made on a stolen police officer's bank card during a trio of teen's illegal spending spree.

The offending saw one of three offenders involved in the act face the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Alana Taylar Doyle, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing, one count of receiving tainted property, three counts of fraud and one count of breaching her recognisance from a previous offence.

The court heard on September 10, Doyle checked out of a hotel room in her hometown of Logan without returning the room key.

But it wasn't until November 17 when Doyle's vehicle was intercepted by police and subsequently searched, that she was charged for that offence.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai told the court that while she waited by the police vehicle, a man sitting in the back-seat who had been arrested, handed Doyle a bank card.

The bank card belonged to one of the officers, which had fallen out of bag and onto the ground, the court heard.

Mr Selvadurai said Doyle, along with two co-offenders, then used the bank card at three different locations that day.

The first was at Spar Express Sun valley, to purchase cigarettes worth $30.95.

The trio then headed to Star Liquor and bought $62 worth of alcohol.

A quick lunch break saw the teens head to Red Rooster, where they spent $32.12 on food, using the card.

Finally, the trio stopped in at the Caltex fuel station at Boyne Island, where they spent a further $81 on cigarettes.

A total of $206.07 was spent, of which the victim has claimed restitution for.

A co-offender among two others, Doyle was only ordered to pay a third.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client worked as a bartender at a number of locations, and was saving to complete a Diploma in beauty.

On the day of the spending spree offending, Ms Townsend said her client was in the company of two other male teens, and her client just "went along with it".

She said her client had since moved from Gladstone to Brisbane, to avoid "bad crowds".

In regards to the room key, she said it was simply a case of her client forgetting to return it.

On top of paying $69 restitution to the police officer, and a sum of $245 in restitution to the hotel for the stolen room key, Doyle was fined $800.

A conviction was not recorded.

The court heard one of the co-offenders had already faced court and the other was in the process of doing so.