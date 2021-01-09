Teens ‘gang up’ on boy with autism outside McDonald’s

A mother says her autistic son was attacked outside Kin Kora McDonald’s on Wednesday night. Picture: Kin Kora McDonald’s.

A mother has come forward about an alleged attack on her son with autism outside a Gladstone fast-food outlet this week.

Tai Mckay told The Observer her son was assaulted outside the Kin Kora McDonald's on Wednesday night.

As reported previously, the following day a man with a disability was also seen to be attacked at the same McDonald's carpark.

Ms Mckay said her son was hospitalised from the assault and the incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to Kin Kora McDonald's about 7.30pm on Wednesday to treat a teenage boy for an alleged assault.

She said the boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with head, facial and back injuries and spinal precautions were taken.

McDonald's Gladstone Restaurants owner Tony Ward said the vast majority of his customers were good local people who were just looking to enjoy going to McDonald's.

"There is a small group of youths who cause problems at our restaurants periodically," he said.

"I'm sure they are known to local police and we know the police do their best to deal with them.

"It would be nice to see greater parental supervision of these kids."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said she could not find any entries for an assault on the Dawson Hwy on Wednesday night.

Ms Mckay said her son tried to fight the group but two more teenagers jumped him in the brawl.

"He was hospitalised with a black eye and some other injuries which could have been a lot worse as (he is) recovering from a fractured spine from a previous swimming accident," she said.

Ms Mckay said she would be making a complaint to police.