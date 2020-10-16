Menu
Mason Donny Roberts, 18.
Teen’s effort to defend mate in street brawl ends in court

Jacobbe Mcbride
16th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A YOUNG man stepped into a wild 10-person street brawl in order to help a mate who was set upon, a court heard.

Eighteen-year-old Mason Donny Roberts pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of public nuisance as the facts of his offending were read aloud.

On September 29 about 3.30pm Roberts was involved in the same altercation as the previously charged Jesse John Douglas Carter, Tyson Allan John Carter and Javarn Roy Doyle.

The court heard Roberts claimed he was walking into town when his mate was set upon by a number of people and he jumped in to assist.

After the altercation, Roberts was arrested by police and released on bail, stating he became involved in the altercation as a result of it being an ‘unfair fight’.

Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Roberts informed her he had jumped in when everyone else did.

Magistrate Philipa Beckinsale said it appeared there had been an altercation between a number of people and Roberts got involved and unfortunately was arrested.

Magistrate Beckinsale inflicted the same punishment she did on the three previously charged for their involvement in the fight and fined Roberts $200 with no convictions recorded.

