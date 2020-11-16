Teens crash luxury stolen BMW X1 before fleeing scene

One teenager dead, four others critically injured in Brisbane crash

The police dog squad was called overnight to track down a teenager who fled the scene after the luxury stolen car they were allegedly travelling in was T-boned while racing through a red light intersection.

A group of five teenagers, one as young as 13, were allegedly involved in a car crash early on Monday morning after the stolen car they were travelling in was T-boned at an Acacia Ridge intersection just before 1am.

Police were notified at about 12.45am to what was believed to be a stolen BMW X1 driving along Ipswich Rd in Oxley.

Within minutes, the car, allegedly driven by a 16-year-old girl, would end up T-boned as it raced through the red light intersection in a nearby suburb.

Police had to call in the dog squad to help track down a teenager after a car crash at Acacia Ridge on Monday morning. Picture: Generic.

According to police, the car - allegedly packed with five teens ranging in age from 13-16 - went through the red light where it collided with a car driven by an unsuspecting member of the public at Beaudesert Rd and Boundary Rd.

Police had been safely tracking the car's whereabouts in the lead up to the crash in an attempt to deploy road spikes, however did not pursue the vehicle over safety concerns.

Following the crash, one teenager is alleged to have fled the scene on foot, while the other four remained inside the car until they were taken into police custody.

The fifth teen allegedly fled the scene before the police dog squad located them a short time later.

All five teens were uninjured in the incident and taken into police custody.

They will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

