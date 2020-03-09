Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teen who held up and robbed a Cairns taxi driver has been ordered to meet with the taxi driver as part of his punishment.
A teen who held up and robbed a Cairns taxi driver has been ordered to meet with the taxi driver as part of his punishment.
Crime

Teen’s confronting punishment for taxi driver hold-up

by Grace Mason
9th Mar 2020 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who held "something sharp" to the throat of a taxi driver before demanding cash will have to meet the taxi driver he threatened as part of his punishment for the terrifying attack.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the incident so cannot be identified, was riding in the taxi on April 8 last year and the Cairns District Court heard he was told how much the fare would be before pressing the sharp object to the driver's neck.

He fled with $90.

"(The driver) was scared," Judge Brian Devereaux said.

"He thought he if did anything and tried to get away you would kill him."

The court heard he was then arrested 10 days later in possession of ice.

The court was also told about an incident while serving time in detention where he removed his shirt and punched a youth worker in the head several times.

He pleaded guilty to armed robbery, serious assault and drug possession.

The teen's parents and family attended court last week for the sentencing and Judge Devereaux said he should be "grateful" for their support.

He said the taxi driver was prepared to take part in the restorative justice process which involved the offender meeting the victim.

"Be warned, if you continue offending like that as an adult you will go to jail for years," he said.

"(Meeting the driver) just might be the thing that makes you really understand the consequences of your (offending)."

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        premium_icon Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        Crime He was told going off his medication wasn’t a “very good decision”

        Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        premium_icon Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        News Gladstone residents will have the chance to meet the candidates running for council...