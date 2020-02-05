Teen’s confidence boosted after year abroad

Hannah Clifford got to visit many places like Legoland during her exchange to Denmark last year

Hannah Clifford got to visit many places like Legoland during her exchange to Denmark last year

PACKING up your life and saying goodbye to friends and family for a year may seem daunting, but that’s exactly what Hannah Clifford did when she headed to Denmark on exchange.

Hannah was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise to spend a year in Denmark as part of the Youth Exchange Program.

Having graduated high school in 2018, Hannah left Gladstone on her big adventure in January 2019 and returned last month.

“I’m really glad I did it,” she said.

“I’ve become a lot more confident because I had so much independence I didn’t have when I was here.

“It was a great opportunity and it made me more sure of myself and more ready to become an adult when I did come back.”

Living in the Greater Copenhagen Area meant Hannah had easy access to many European destinations.

She went skiing in Austria, visited Poland and local sites like Legoland, documenting it all on a Facebook page dedicated to her exchange year.

Hannah Clifford went skiing in Austria while on exchange to Denmark

“I could just jump on a bus and train and be in Copenhagen in an hour,” she said.

Hannah said she was lucky she got along with all her host families.

“Before we left, we heard horror stories, Rotary drilled into us that we would probably have one host family we didn’t necessarily get along with,” she said.

After getting along well with her first two host families, Hannah thought the third would be where the trouble would start.

“I got there and it was really good as well. I meshed well with them and they treated me like their daughter rather than an exchange student,” she said.

Even though she had already graduated in Australia, the program meant she had to attend school in Denmark.

She made close friends with some of the girls in her class.

“They were all really welcoming,” she said.

Hannah was grateful to her parents and Sunrise Rotary for sending her on the adventure and recommended it to young people working out what to do after school.

“If you’re interested, go for it because it’s not the easiest thing in the world to do,” she said.

Now back home, she is gearing up to start a degree in education and art.